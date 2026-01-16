<p>Mumbai: Leading stock bourses NSE and BSE on Friday said they will conduct live trading on Sunday, February 1, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-budget-2026">Union Budget</a>.</p><p>In a circular issued to investors, the NSE said it will be conducting a live trading session on February 1 as per the standard timings "on account of the presentation of the Union Budget".</p>.Union Budget 2026 | FAQs: What is a Finance Bill?.<p>As per the NSE circular, the pre-open market will start at 9 am and end at 9.08 am, and the normal market will function between 9.15 am and 3.30 pm.</p><p>Its rival BSE also put up a similar circular for investors.</p><p>February 1 is declared as a "special trading day by the exchange", the BSE notice said, adding that markets shall remain open for regular trading hours.</p>