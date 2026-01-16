Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Equity markets to remain open on Budget day on February 1

In a circular issued to investors, the NSE said it will be conducting a live trading session on February 1 as per the standard timings 'on account of the presentation of the Union Budget'.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 15:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 15:36 IST
Business NewsMarketsBSENSEunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us