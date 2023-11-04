Release 2,600 cusec of water to Tamil Nadu, CWMA tells Karnataka

New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Friday asked Karnataka to release 2,600 cusec of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu till November 23.
The CWMA, which met here under the chairmanship of S K Haldar, accepted the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recommendation that Karnataka has to release 2,600 cusec per day of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
In the meeting, Karnataka demanded the CWMA not to accept the CWRC recommendation and said that there is not enough water storage in Cauvery basin reservoirs to release to Tamil Nadu. However, Tamil Nadu insisted on the release of 13,000 cusec of water per day from
Karnataka.
Karnataka also urged the CWMA to approve the Mekedatu project. But Tamil Nadu opposed any discussion on the issue.
Emerging out of the meeting, Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary to Water Resources Department Rakesh Singh told reporters that the CWMA chairman assured that a separate meeting of the CWMA would be convened soon to discuss the Mekedatu project.