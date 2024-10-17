'Sad to see people stoop so low': Sonam Wangchuk expresses concern over misleading reports on Ladakh stir; hunger strike enters 12th day
Wangchuk said a video being shared on social media claiming that a group of Buddhists are marching to Kargil over the issue of a Buddhist temple is over 2-year-old. This issue is being falsely claimed to be recent, he added.
So sad to see people stoop so low for some rupees. Using 2022 footage to instigate people, when actually the issue is settled n Buddhist temple is already being built in Kargil. They don't realise that this could spark a communal riot. I hope our authorities take action.… https://t.co/kGoqUoRwwT