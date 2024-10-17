Home
'Sad to see people stoop so low': Sonam Wangchuk expresses concern over misleading reports on Ladakh stir; hunger strike enters 12th day

Wangchuk said a video being shared on social media claiming that a group of Buddhists are marching to Kargil over the issue of a Buddhist temple is over 2-year-old. This issue is being falsely claimed to be recent, he added.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 17:16 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 17:16 IST
India News Ladakh Buddhism Sonam Wangchuk Hunger strike

