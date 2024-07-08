Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj to chair review meeting on preparations to tackle dengue in Delhi

Last week, an all-department meeting was held to discuss preparations for handling cases of dengue.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 09:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will hold a meeting on Monday with medical directors and superintendents of state-run hospitals on preparations to tackle dengue, officials said here.

They said the meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat.

"The meeting will be held with health department officials, medical directors and superintendents of Delhi government-run hospitals," an official said.

Last week, an all-department meeting was held to discuss preparations for handling cases of dengue.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 July 2024, 09:07 IST
India NewsDelhidengue cases

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT