SC Collegium recommends year-long tenure extension of 9 additional judges of Calcutta High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended for extension of the term of nine additional judges of the Calcutta High Court for one year, considering several factors including that the Chief Minister and the Governor did not convey their views to the High Court's approval for making them permanent.

On July 24, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, decided not to make them permanent at this stage.

On 29 April 2024, the High Court's Collegium unanimously recommended those Additional Judges but the Chief Minister and the Governor of West Bengal did not convey their views on the recommendation.

The SC Collegium consulted other judges conversant with the affairs of the High Court at Calcutta, in order to ascertain the suitability of the additional judges for being appointed as permanent judges.