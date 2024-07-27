Scholar quotes Noam Chomsky's criticism of Modi in research proposal, gets notice from South Asian University: Report

Perera, who hails from Sri Lanka, also refused to comment on the action against said student as well as his resignation, the publication reported.

Perera completed his post-graduation and PhD from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and was SAU's Chairman of the Department of Sociology (2011-2014), Vice President (2016-2019), as well as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences (2011-2018).

He taught at the University of Colombo for a couple of decades before joining SAU.

The university has acknowledged that an inquiry was held, but declined that Perera's resignation had anything to do with the showcause notice.

The university's guidelines for PhD candidates states that a scholar needs to take permission from their supervisor, the Dean, as well as the Department Board of Studies before commencing their fieldwork. The showcaused individual had also followed the process, with Perera granting him approval. However, he was later sent a show-cause notice by the university on May 9.

The sholar who is now under the radar, uploaded an interview of his with Chomsky on his own YouTube account, which he later quoted in his proposal.