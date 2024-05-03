Schools bomb scare: Delhi Police writes to Russian firm, seeks CBI help as probe intensified

On a question of why the sender has used Russian company's mailing service to send such e-mail, he said, 'There are many mailing services including 'mail.ru', which provide the facility to make your account without authentication and verification. It also gives the facility to make a temporary e-mail.' Meanwhile, many schools on Thursday reopened to normalcy but attendance took a hit even in schools where the threat was not received, principals of some schools told PTI.