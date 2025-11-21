Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Schools to report on compliance with mental health guidelines: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood

'We have formed a committee to investigate the matter and the school has also taken action. I am looking into this issue as a serious, worried parent,' Sood said.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 10:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 10:55 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us