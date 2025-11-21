<p>New Delhi: After a class 10 student died by suicide due to alleged mental harassment, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday said he will seek a report from every school in the national capital over compliance with the CBSE's guidelines on psychological well-being of students.</p>.<p>"We have formed a committee to investigate the matter and the school has also taken action. I am looking into this issue as a serious, worried parent," Sood said.</p>.<p>He said he will write to all schools asking whether the CBSE's (Central Board of Secondary Education) directives on mental health and well-being of students are being followed.</p>.<p>"If any school is facing a difficulty, the state government will handhold them. I want the next generation to know that we are serious about their mental health and well-being," Sood said.</p>.<p>His remarks came after a class 10 student of St Columba's School allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.</p>.Headmistress among four St Columba's School staffers suspended in class 10 student suicide case.<p>The boy jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place metro station around 2:30 pm. He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital where he was declared dead.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Delhi education department constituted a committee to look into the matter, while the school administration suspended four staff members, including the headmistress, coordinator and two teachers, pending inquiry.</p>.<p>According to the police, the student left a note naming a few teachers, alleging mental harassment, and requesting strict action against them. He also said his organs should be donated.</p>