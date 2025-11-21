<p>Thrissur (Kerala): The owner of a car was forced to travel several kilometres hanging on to its bonnet after a man allegedly attempted to run him over at Erumapetty here on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, the car was being driven by Backer of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thrissur">Thrissur</a>, who had rented the vehicle from Solaman of Aluva in September.</p>.<p>Police officials said Backer failed to return Solaman’s two cars, following which a complaint was lodged against him.</p>.<p>Backer later promised to give his land instead of returning the vehicles, but he did not fulfil the promise.</p>.Kerala SRTC goes premium with airline-inspired coaches: What commuters can expect.<p>On Friday morning, Solaman saw Backer in the Erumapetty area and confronted him.</p>.<p>During the altercation, Backer attempted to drive away in the car.</p>.<p>To block the attempt, Solaman stood in front of the vehicle.</p>.<p>But Backer moved the car, and Solaman clung to the bonnet.</p>.<p>Despite repeated pleas, Backer did not stop the vehicle, which moved for over five kilometres, police said.</p>.Four killed, several injured after 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh.<p>People who witnessed the scene intercepted the vehicle and alerted the police.</p>.<p>Erumapetty police said they have registered a case for dangerous driving and have arrested Backer.</p>.<p>Further investigation is ongoing, police added.</p>