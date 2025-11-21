Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt notifies 4 labour codes, rationalises existing labour laws

The four labour codes are -- the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 10:58 IST
India Newslabour

Follow us on :

Follow Us