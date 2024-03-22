Security beefed up near BJP headquarters as AAP workers to hit roads against Kejriwal's arrest

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday morning beefed up up security with heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading on roads leading to BJP headquarters where AAP leaders and workers will stage protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gears have have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the area.

The traffic police have requested commuters to avoid routes leading to central Delhi in the anticipation of huge gathering of AAP workers.

Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi have been closed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced closure of ITO Metro station from 8 am to 6 pm, in view of AAP's protest.

"On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e 22nd March 2024," the DMRC posted on X.