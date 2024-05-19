Security upped at BJP headquarters over AAP protest, cops say no permission sought for demonstration

A senior police officer said security at the BJP headquarters has been heightened as a precautionary measure.

"An adequate number of police personnel has been deployed and the area (around BJP office) has been barricaded," said the police officer.

Another officer said the Aam Aadmi Party did not seek police's permission to hold the protest. "No permission has been given to hold any kind of protest," the officer said

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed ITO Metro Station, which is near the office, for entry and exit.

On Saturday, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.

"They are after our party and sending our leaders in jail one after another... Today you have sent my PA (Bibhav Kumar) to jail," he said, adding the BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too.

"I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," he said.