<p>New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha on Friday took charge as the 26th Commissioner of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> Police, succeeding S B K Singh, who held the post for just 21 days.</p>.<p>Golcha, a 1992-batch officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, assumed charge at the Delhi Police Headquarters here.</p>.<p>The home ministry issued the appointment order on Thursday. It came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines office on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Officials, however, clarified that the posting was unrelated to the attack.</p>.IPS Sonali Mishra assumes charge as first woman DG of RPF.<p>Golcha, who will serve till April 2027, is known for his no-nonsense approach and played a decisive role as special commissioner of police (law and order) during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.</p>.<p>His predecessor, S B K Singh, a 1988-batch officer, is believed to have had the shortest tenure as Delhi Police chief, having taken over on August 1 following the retirement of Sanjay Arora.</p>