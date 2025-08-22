Menu
Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha takes charge as 26th Delhi Police commissioner

Golcha, who will serve till April 2027, is known for his no-nonsense approach and played a decisive role as special commissioner of police (law and order) during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 06:46 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 06:46 IST
