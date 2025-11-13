<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed serious concern over Delhi's worsening air pollution level, saying the "situation is very very serious" and even masks are ineffective.</p><p>The court urged lawyers to attend hearings virtually as air quality hits severe levels here. </p><p>In an unconnected hearing, a two-judge bench led by Justice P S Narasimha voiced serious concern over air pollution in the capital. The court asked the lawyers arguing the case, as to why they were here, when they have the virtual hearing facility, and they should avail it. </p>.Delhi pollution: Govt tells schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5.<p>"This (pollution) will cause permanent damage," the bench remarked. </p><p>Senior advocate Kapil Sibal present in the court, replied, "We were using mask here even inside the courtroom." </p><p>On this, Justice Narasimha said, "Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss with the Chief Justice of India as well."</p><p>"The quality of air in Delhi had reached a point when masks may no longer be enough to protect citizens. The situation is very very serious," the judge observed. </p><p>The court asked the advocates to join court proceedings through video-conferencing to argue their respective cases, rather than physically appear in court to avoid the risk of exposure to the toxic air. </p><p>The court decided to take up the matter for further hearing on November 17. </p>.Superman in oxygen mask, weddings in ICU: Delhiites turn to memes, satire amid pollution crisis.<p>The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated and reached to a toxic and into "severe" levels, as the national capital can be seen covered by a thick grey smog. </p><p>In the main pollution matter, slamming the authorities for "failing" in their duty to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the top court had on Wednesday questioned crop-residue burning as a key cause of the toxic smog and sought further accountability from the state governments of Punjab and Haryana.</p>