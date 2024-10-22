Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Somg blankets Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor', GRAP Stage II enforced

The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 317 at 9 am on Tuesday, it said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 04:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 04:37 IST
India NewsSmogDelhiAir PollutionAQI

Follow us on :

Follow Us