<p>New Delhi: A student of South Asian University (SAU) here was allegedly sexually assaulted and an FIR has been registered in the matter, the police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Police did not share details of the incident.</p>.<p>A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday, after which a police team reached the university campus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in an official statement.</p>.<p>The call was made by someone known to the girl. She is currently being counselled, he said.</p>.<p>"Based on the statement of the victim, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a> has been registered under appropriate sections. The matter is being investigated with due sensitivity and priority," the DCP said.</p>