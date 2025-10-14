Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

South Asian University student sexually assaulted in Delhi, FIR registered

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday, after which a police team reached the university campus.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 04:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 04:46 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimesexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us