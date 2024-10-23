IIT student found hanging in Delhi hostel room, suicide alleged

<p>An MSc second year student at IIT Delhi died allegedly by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his hostel last night, <em>ANI</em> reported.</p><p>The student, Kumar Yash, was from Deoghar, Jharkhand. </p><p>The room was closed from inside but his friend and the IIT staff broke the windows to enter. </p>.IIM Ahmedabad faculty demand 'independent inquiry' into PGP student's suicide.<p>The body has been kept in the mortuary. Family members of the deceased have been informed. </p><p>While no suicide note was found, as per the deceased's Medical/Health report card, he had been under psychiatric treatment.</p><p>The hostel room where he died allegedly by suicide has been inspected by the mobile crime team.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>