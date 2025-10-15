<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the ban on firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region by allowing the sale of green crackers from October 18 and only till October 20, 2025 and their bursting on the day of Diwali and a day before.</p> <p>Putting in place a strict regime, a bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, "Bursting firecrackers is an expression of the festive spirit and it enhances the mood in religious and other auspicious ceremonies, embedded in the cultural milieu of India."</p> <p>However that cannot lead to a situation of causing long term or even short term damage to health by an uncontrolled use, based only on traditions and cultural or religious norms, the court added.</p> <p>"We cannot but reiterate, as this court held oftener than ever, that the commercial considerations and the festive spirit should take a back seat when it concerns the environment and health," the bench said.</p> <p>The court, however, noted over the six years, the green crackers have substantially reduced the emission and that the National Environment Engineering Research Institute, which is one of the most prestigious organizations dealing with environmental matters, has significantly contributed to such factor. </p>.Diwali 2025: SC Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR | Rules, Timings & Pollution Concerns.<p>The bench pointed out, previously in Arjun Gopal case by a judgment on October 23, 2018, this court brought in a strict regulatory regime with the police, administrative and the other agencies concerned with environment, co-ordinating between themselves.</p> <p>However, the Delhi government brought out an order on October 14, 2024 by which a complete ban was imposed on the manufacture of firecrackers from October 14, 2024 till January 01, 2025 which was approved in toto by this court in M C Mehta case by an order on December 19, 2024.</p> <p>With the Centre and the Delhi government seeking relaxation of ban, the bench said, "we have to take a balanced approach, taking into account the conflicting interests and permit in moderation, while not compromising the environmental concerns arising.''</p> <p>The court also noted there are concerns addressed by the firecracker industry and there is also the issue of the ban having not really put an end to the bursting of firecrackers, especially during festive days, when the conventional firecrackers are smuggled which caused a more damaging effect than the green crackers now developed. </p> <p>Haryana government contended that out of the 22 districts of State of Haryana, 14 districts fall within NCR, resulting in almost 70 per cent of the State being affected by the ban on firecrackers. A similar plea was also raised on behalf of the States of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.</p> <p>With regard to a query as to whether there was a substantial difference in the AQIs in the year 2018 and 2024 when the ban was imposed, the court noted, it has been fairly stated that there is not much difference except the Covid period when the AQI had drastically come down. </p> <p>As a temporary measure, the court allowed the relaxation only on a test case basis for a specified time and sought a report from the Central and States Pollution Control Board after monitoring the air quality index in their respective jurisdictions from October 14 to 25 on a day to day basis.</p>