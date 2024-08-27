Supreme Court grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in CBI, ED cases related to Delhi excise policy 'scam'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the CBI, ED cases against her in connection with the Delhi liquor policy 'scam', Live Law reported.

SC has directed her to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakhs each, and not to tamper or influence witnesses, ANI reported.

The SC on Tuesday asked the ED and the CBI to show what "material" they had to prove that Kavitha was involved in the alleged scam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged scam, which are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, sought bail saying the probe against her has already been completed by the two agencies.

He also referred to the apex court's verdict granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, a co-accused in the two cases.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the probe agencies, claimed that Kavitha had destroyed/formatted her mobile phone and her conduct amounted to tampering with evidence.

Rohatgi termed the allegation "bogus".

"What is the material to show that she was involved in the crime," the bench asked Raju.



With PTI inputs