Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Supreme Court nullifies earlier rulings, clarifies powers under Articles 200 & 201

The bench stressed this court cannot shirk away from its responsibility to iron out constitutional creases, to authoritatively clarify the roles of constitutional institutions, when doubts as to their roles and powers are raised.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 16:47 IST
India NewsDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us