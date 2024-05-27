Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi: A court here on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides in the court. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.

During the proceedings, Rajya Sabh MP Maliwal told the court that there was a threat to her life and “grave danger” to her family if Kumar was released.

She claimed that a “one-sided video” about the incident "was made by a YouTuber", following which she started receiving the threats.

A couple of videos from the chief minister's residence from the day of the incident on May 13 have surfaced on social media, one showed Maliwal having an argument with security personnel, while the other showed her walking out of the CM's residence in the Civil Lines.