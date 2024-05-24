Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to 4-day judicial custody till May 28

A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody till May 28 in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence.
Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.
He was under police custody since Saturday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea seeking Kumar's judicial custody for four days.
The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18.
Published 24 May 2024, 10:23 IST