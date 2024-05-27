Swati Maliwal assault case: NCW demands check of Arvind Kejriwal, others' call records

The National Women's Commission shared a statement on Monday in which it said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was called to the former's residence after party MP Swati Maliwal entered the premises.
In this respect, the NCW has demanded that call records of all relevant persons, including Kejriwal, need to be investigated in order to determine who called Bibhav to the scene.
A magisterial court on Monday reserved till 4 pm its order on the bail plea of Kumar in the Maliwal assault case.
Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13.
He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24.
Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.
