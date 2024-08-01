Swati Maliwal assault: Supreme Court grills Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, asks if 'goon' entered CM's home

New Delhi: “Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM’s residence,” the Supreme Court asked on Thursday as it came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar who allegedly assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal earlier this year.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan posted Kumar’s bail plea for next Wednesday and told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that the court was shocked with the details of the incident recorded by the Delhi High Court.

Kumar has challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case and claimed the allegations against him are false. He has also said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over. The apex notice issued notice to the Delhi government on his plea.

"Is CM residence a private bungalow? Is this kind of 'goon' supposed to work in the CM’s residence?" the bench asked Singhvi, who said there were non-serious injuries, and the FIR was lodged after three days of the incident on May 13.

In its scathing remarks, the bench also asked Singhvi what Maliwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, calling the police helpline during the assault incident indicated.