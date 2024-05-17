Home
Swati Maliwal taken to Kejriwal's home to recreate crime scene as police probe assault case

They have booked Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over the assault.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 14:55 IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Friday took AAP MP Swati Maliwal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here to recreate the crime scene as it investigates the alleged assault on her there earlier this week, officials said.

Her statement in the case was recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court earlier in the day.

The police have registered an FIR under sections relating to culpable homicide, restraint and the use of criminal force against a woman with intent to intimidate her.

Published 17 May 2024, 14:55 IST
India NewsDelhi PoliceArvind KejriwalSwati Maliwal

