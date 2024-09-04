Swati Maliwal targets CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife over her social media post on Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi: Disgruntled AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita over her social media post in which she expressed relief at the release of Bibhav Kumar and Vijay Nair.

Kumar was arrested for allegedly assaulting Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case.

On Tuesday, Sunita posted on X a picture of Kumar and Nair, who was released on bail in a Delhi excise policy case, sitting together in a living room, and wrote in Hindi, "A day of relief."

Slamming her, Maliwal said in a post on X, "The chief minister's wife, who was at home when I was being beaten up, is feeling very 'relieved'. She is relieved because the man who beat me and misbehaved with me in their house has been released on bail."

"This is a clear message to everyone -- beat up the women, and then we will first get dirty trolling done, completely ruin the victim, and hire an army of the country's most expensive lawyers to save that man in court!" she said in her post in Hindi.