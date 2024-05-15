Take action on Maliwal incident within 24 hours or BSP will hold protests: Ex-AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand

Anand further claimed, "Such a mystery that she (Maliwal) went to the police station to file the complaint but received a call from someone and returned. It remains a mystery as to who made her silent and changed her mind. We should look into who is this influential person who is putting pressure on her". Former Delhi Commission of Women Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister's personal staff 'assaulted' her at the CM's official residence.