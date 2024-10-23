Teen dead, 4 family members injured as fire breaks out in house in southwest Delhi

<p>New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy died while four members of his family suffered burn injuries after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> broke out in their house in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area early Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>A PCR call regarding the fire in a residential building on Shani Bazar Road was received at 3.22 am, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).</p>.<p>Two fire tenders were pressed into service which took two hours to control the blaze, he said.</p>.<p>"Initially, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to leakage from a gas cylinder but the cylinder was found safe and reason for the fire is still not known," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Surendra Choudhary said.</p>.'Straight out of a movie scene'. Eyewitness describes the moment the building collapsed.<p>The fire broke out in the fourth floor of the residential building, he added.</p>.<p>While the 16-year-old boy identified as Akash died, his father Laxmi Mandal (42) mother Anita Mandal (40) and brothers Sunny (22) and Deepak (20) suffered injuries.</p>.<p>While Laxmi, Anita and Deepak are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, Sunny is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.</p>.<p>The condition of Sunny is critical, another police officer said.</p>.<p>The officer said Laxmi Mandal works a a gardener and his family was living on rent in the residential building.</p>.<p>A case under relevant sections is being registered and further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, police said. </p>