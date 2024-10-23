Home
Teen dead, 4 family members injured as fire breaks out in house in southwest Delhi

Two fire tenders were pressed into service which took two hours to control the blaze, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 05:47 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 05:47 IST
