Tirupati laddu row: Rahul says reports of 'defilement of prasad disturbing', urges authorities to protect sanctity of temples

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday described as "disturbing" reports about the defilement of the 'prasad' at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati and urged authorities to thoroughly look into the issue.
"Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into. Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces," Rahul posted on 'X'.
His comments came as a controversy erupted over a laboratory report that said animal fat was found in the ghee used to prepare 'laddu' which were given to devotees. The firm which supplied the ‘laddu’ were given the contract during the YSR Congress government.
Referring to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party, Congress Media and Publicity Department chairperson Pawan Khera said, "BJP's most trusted ally has been accused of mocking Hindu faith. We hope that BJP will get the act of this ally investigated by the CBI.”
YSR Congress, which had not joined any alliance, used to support the Modi government in Parliament.
“If the claims of desecration of the #TirupatiLaddoos is right, of course a full fledged enquiry must identify the guilty and strictest possible punishment must be meted out but , if the claims are wrong or motivated then, millions of devotees of Tirupati will not forgive those playing with their faith. Until then, it suits the BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories to fly thick in the air in election season,” Khera said.
Published 20 September 2024, 15:57 IST