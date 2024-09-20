Tirupati laddu row: Rahul says reports of 'defilement of prasad disturbing', urges authorities to protect sanctity of temples

Referring to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party, Congress Media and Publicity Department chairperson Pawan Khera said, "BJP's most trusted ally has been accused of mocking Hindu faith. We hope that BJP will get the act of this ally investigated by the CBI.”

YSR Congress, which had not joined any alliance, used to support the Modi government in Parliament.

“If the claims of desecration of the #TirupatiLaddoos is right, of course a full fledged enquiry must identify the guilty and strictest possible punishment must be meted out but , if the claims are wrong or motivated then, millions of devotees of Tirupati will not forgive those playing with their faith. Until then, it suits the BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories to fly thick in the air in election season,” Khera said.