Traffic movement restricted near Israeli Embassy in Delhi due to mock drill

New Delhi: Traffic movement was restricted on APJ Abdul Kalam road on Saturday due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy, officials said. The traffic was restricted from 12 pm to 1.30 pm, they said. The Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, said, "Movement of traffic is restricted on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam road from 12 noon to 1.30 pm due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy.