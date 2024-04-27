JOIN US
Traffic movement restricted near Israeli Embassy in Delhi due to mock drill

The traffic was restricted from 12 pm to 1.30 pm, they said.
Last Updated 27 April 2024, 09:59 IST

New Delhi: Traffic movement was restricted on APJ Abdul Kalam road on Saturday due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy, officials said. The traffic was restricted from 12 pm to 1.30 pm, they said. The Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, said, "Movement of traffic is restricted on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam road from 12 noon to 1.30 pm due to a mock drill being conducted at Israeli Embassy.

"Traffic will be diverted from Q-Point and roundabout Hotel Claridges. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

(Published 27 April 2024, 09:59 IST)
