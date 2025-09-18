Menu
Two months before his children's wedding, tea seller killed in PCR van crash in Delhi's Mandir Marg

The Police Control Room (PCR) van driver Constable Khimlesh, has been arrested and the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police has been suspended.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 05:24 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceRoad accident

