Two people attack woman with sharp object in Delhi's Sagarpur

<p>New Delhi: A 45-year-old woman sustained injuries after she was allegedly attacked with sharp object by two people in Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.</p><p>The incident took place on Wednesday.</p><p>A PCR call was received at 8.22 pm on Wednesday where the caller stated that his wife was stabbed by two people and she was taken to Ansari Hospital, said a senior police officer, adding that the victim was later shifted to the DDU hospital for treatment.</p>.Delhi HC tribunal confirms ban imposed on J&K Jamaat-e-Islami.<p>During inquiry, the victim stated that two people injured her with some sharp object and asked her to withdraw a case filed by her against a relative. When she refused, they inflicted injury on her hand and back, the officer said.</p><p>She further revealed that she knows both the accused by face but does not know their name and address. She received lacerated superficial cut on left hand, police said.</p><p>A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, they said.</p><p>According to the police, the woman had filed a rape case against her relative and a chargesheet has also been filed into the matter. </p>