Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Two people attack woman with sharp object in Delhi's Sagarpur

During inquiry, the victim stated that two people injured her with some sharp object and asked her to withdraw a case filed by her against a relative.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 16:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 16:39 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us