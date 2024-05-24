Was tortured in Tihar, claims Kejriwal; says if he quits, BJP will topple Mamata, Vijayan govts

"Just imagine being watched for every movement of yours for 24 hours. It will make life difficult. There was no moment for me to be relaxed," he said.

He further claimed that the prison guards told him that officials questioned whether or not he was weeping or depressed.

On the issue of electoral bonds, the AAP convenor said that if INDIA bloc comes to power, a probe will be ordered into the "biggest scam" of the independent India.

"It's a bundle of thousands of scams. Almost each donation that the BJP has received is in return of some favour. It's quid pro quo - the donors got some tender or work. It's also alleged that donors got bail," he charged.

In another interview with Indian Express, Kejriwal also claimed that if he quits today as the chief minister of Delhi, tomorrow the BJP will topple the government of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and that of Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala.

The former IRS officer was also asked about what he thought would happen in the country if the BJP came to power this time around.

To this he said that elections would then happen in the country how they happen in Russia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

He claimed that Putin and Hasina jail their opponents and win 'by a bumper margin'. "In Pakistan, they jailed Imran Khan, took away his party, his symbol, and won. These kinds of elections will happen in our country as well," Kejriwal further added.

The Delhi CM also asserted that he will continue to run the Delhi government from jail, and will ask the courts for provisions to ensure he can continue to carry out his duties.

"If they put democracy in jail, democracy will be run from jail," Kejriwal said.

With PTI inputs