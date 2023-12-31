Watch: Sonia Gandhi says she craves for 'arhar ki daal and chawal' after a trip from abroad

"They will throw it at us," Sonia Gandhi quips, evoking laughter from Rahul, who adds, 'That's good, then we can pick it up again.'

As he goes about preparing the marmalade from scratch by plucking oranges to peeling and slicing them, Rahul says, "This is my sister's recipe, she found it and improved it. I am only implementing it."

In the over five-minute video, Sonia Gandhi also shares what annoys her about Rahul. "He is stubborn, I am as well. Both of us are stubborn. So you can understand," she says.

On what she likes about him, Sonia Gandhi says, "He is very affectionate, very caring. Especially when I am not well, both Rahul and Priyanka take care of me." On who is the best cook in the house, Rahul says it was Sonia Gandhi's mother.