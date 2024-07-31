What's wrong in asking Rahul Gandhi's caste: Rijiju

Talking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Rijiju said, "The Congress talks of caste day in and day out. When he (Rahul Gandhi) meets media persons, he asks their caste, he asks the caste of armed forces personnel, he asks people's caste during the Bharat Jodo Yatra." "They can ask about the caste of the people and no one can ask about his caste. What is this? (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Yadav also supported Rahul Gandhi. Are they above the country and Parliament," the minister wondered.