Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Woman allegedly strangled to death by live-in partner in northeast Delhi

The woman's husband had died due to an ailment and since the last four months she was residing with one Anar Singh, who is an autorickshaw driver.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 07:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 07:14 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us