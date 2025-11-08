Menu
Karnataka: ED attaches Rs 21 Cr worth of properties linked to Karwar MLA Satish Sail in illegal iron ore export case

During the searches, the agency seized cash and gold worth about ₹8 crore and arrested the MLA. He was later granted interim medical bail, which was cancelled by the Special Court on November 7, 2025.
Published 08 November 2025, 16:41 IST
Karnataka News

