Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Yamuna water level rises close to evacuation mark in Delhi

The water level in the river had touched 205.55 metres on Monday afternoon, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres and has been increasing since then.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 05:11 IST
India NewsDelhiYamuna

Follow us on :

Follow Us