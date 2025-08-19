<p>New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, slightly short of the 206-metre evacuation level, at 8 am on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The water level in the river had touched 205.55 metres on Monday afternoon, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres and has been increasing since then.</p>.<p>Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle flood-like situation.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is likely to visit low-lying areas along the river to review flood preparedness measures.</p>.Fire at electronics store in Delhi's Raja Garden kills 4 staff members.<p>"The Yamuna water level is rising mostly due to high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.</p>.<p>According to the flood control department, currently the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 38,361 cusecs of water and Wazirabad is releasing 68,230 cusecs every hour.</p>.<p>The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.</p>.<p>The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation starts at 206 metres.</p>.<p>Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi. </p>