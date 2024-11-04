Home
Yet another blow to BJP as party leader B B Tyagi joins AAP

This comes after three-time former MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar quit the party and joined the AAP last week.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 10:03 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 10:03 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndian Politics

