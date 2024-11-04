Yet another blow to BJP as party leader B B Tyagi joins AAP

<p>New Delhi: In another setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, its leader and former municipal councillor B B Tyagi joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.</p><p>This comes after three-time former MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar quit the party and joined the AAP last week.</p>.Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh joins AAP in Delhi.<p>Tyagi, a former two-time municipal councillor and standing committee chairman of erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation, also contested the Assembly polls in 2015 from Laxmi Nagar constituency on a BJP ticket.</p>.AAP, BJP clash over setting up of Chhath ghat in south Delhi.<p>Sources in the AAP claimed he could be fielded by the party from the Laxmi Nagar seat that is currently held by the BJP.</p><p>Tyagi joined the AAP in presence of senior leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and MLA Durgesh Pathak at the party headquarters.</p><p>Welcoming Tyagi into the AAP fold, Sisodia said he knew him as a leader with strong ground connect and added this kind of work was welcome in the party.</p><p>Tyagi said he was influenced by the AAP's work in the fields of education, health and supply of water and electricity, and it is the best party to be a member of if one wants to serve people.</p><p>Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February next year.</p>