You are freeloader, not students: JNUSU slams V-C Santishree Pandit

"Who's the real freeloader here? Is it the students and faculty striving for academic excellence, or perhaps it is you who is occupying the VC's office, earning a salary from the taxpayers' dime while failing to fulfil your responsibilities to the university community?" the open letter released Monday late night read.

Pandit in an interview with PTI had said the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has a problem of "freeloaders" -- both overstaying students and illegal guests -- and the administration is now tightening the noose on them.