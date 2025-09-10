‘Democracy risks tyranny without opposition’: Congress reminds new VP elect C P Radhakrishnan
After the results for the vice presidential polls were declared, the Congress on Tuesday had said the BJP's "arithmetical" victory in the vice presidential election is both a "moral and political defeat" for the ruling party. It had asserted that the Opposition stood united in the election with "most respectable" performance.
While extending its best wishes to Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, the newly-elected Vice President of India who will also be the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Indian National Congress recalls the wise words of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the very first Vice President and Chairman…