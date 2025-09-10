Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

‘Democracy risks tyranny without opposition’: Congress reminds new VP elect C P Radhakrishnan

After the results for the vice presidential polls were declared, the Congress on Tuesday had said the BJP's "arithmetical" victory in the vice presidential election is both a "moral and political defeat" for the ruling party. It had asserted that the Opposition stood united in the election with "most respectable" performance.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 05:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 05:39 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us