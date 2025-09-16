Menu
Devotees don't offer money to temples for setting up marriage halls: SC

The top court refused to stay an order which said temple funds couldn't be treated as public or government funds.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 11:43 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 11:43 IST
