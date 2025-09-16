<h2>Ten dead, several missing as cloudburst, rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand</h2>.<p>At least ten people were killed and several others went missing as heavy rains and cloudburst wreaked havoc in Dehradun and nearby places in Uttarakhand early on Tuesday morning.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand/ten-dead-several-missing-as-cloudburst-rains-wreak-havoc-in-uttarakhand-3730216">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch | Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces on May 7': JeM top commander admits losses in Operation Sindoor</h2>.<p>Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has revealed that top commander Masood Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" during an attack by the Indian forces in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/watch-masood-azhars-family-torn-into-pieces-on-may-7-jem-top-commander-admits-losses-in-operation-sindoor-3730121">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US threats of more tariffs on India will backfire</h2>.<p>A Western trade alliance against the world’s two most-populous nations is a silly idea. As a mechanism to discipline a third country, it’s dangerous. China has gone past the point in its development where it could be threatened with sanctions without tanking the global economy. Those directed at India could be a huge strategic misstep.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/us-threats-of-more-tariffs-on-india-will-backfire-3730250">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'PM Modi steals hearts, not votes': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says Opposition indulging in dirty politics</h2>.<p>Hitting out at Opposition parties over their "vote chori" allegation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "steals hearts" and has earned international respect, with countries like even the US "saluting" India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/pm-modi-steals-hearts-not-votes-delhi-cm-rekha-gupta-says-opposition-indulging-in-dirty-politics-3730309">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Asia Cup 2025: India might not face Pakistan again in the tournament, here's why</h2>.<p>There is a general saying that sports should not be mixed politics. But recent incidents have shown otherwise.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-2025-india-might-not-face-pakistan-again-in-the-tournament-heres-why-3730059">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Gaza is burning', says Israel as it launches huge ground assault</h2>.<p>Israel unleashed a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City on Tuesday, declaring "Gaza is burning" as Palestinians there described the most intense bombardment they had faced in two years of war.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/gaza-is-burning-says-israel-as-it-launches-huge-ground-assault-3730568">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Former CM Bhupesh Baghel's son ran syndicate, handled Rs 1000 crore of 'liquor scam' proceeds: ED</h2>.<p>Chaitanya Baghel, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, was at the helm of the syndicate behind the "liquor scam" in Chhattisgarh and personally handled nearly Rs 1,000 crore generated from it, the ED has alleged in its prosecution complaint.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/ed-claims-former-cm-bhupesh-baghels-son-ran-syndicate-handled-rs-1000-crore-of-liquor-scam-proceeds-3730172">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Robert Redford, screen idol turned director and activist, dies at 89</h2>.<p>Actor, director and producer Robert Redford, who was both the quintessential handsome Hollywood leading man and an influential supporter of independent films through his Sundance Institute, had died at the age of 89, <em>The New York Times</em> reported, citing his publicist.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/robert-redford-screen-idol-turned-director-and-activist-dies-at-89-3730569">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Punjab man goes to Russia on student visa, ends up 'recruited' in Army, says family</h2>.<p>A 25-year-old man from a village in Punjab's Moga district, who went to Russia on a student visa last year, has ended up being "recruited" in the Army there and has been "deceitfully" pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, his family says.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/punjab-man-goes-to-russia-on-student-visa-ends-up-recruited-in-army-says-family-3730302">Read more</a></p>.<h2>As Mother Dairy slashes prices for milk products amid GST rejig, will Amul & others follow suit?</h2>.<p>As Mother Dairy announced it will pass on 100 per cent GST reduction benefits to consumers, and most of its products including value-added dairy products and processed foods (under Safal brand) will become cheaper with effect from September 22.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/as-mother-dairy-slashes-prices-for-milk-products-amid-gst-rejig-will-amul-others-follow-suit-3730452">Read more</a></p>