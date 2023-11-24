DH Evening Brief: 24 women, 15 teenage boys to be freed from Israeli jails; Centre to enable citizens to file FIR against social media firms for IT rule violation

Palestinians say 24 women, 15 teenage boys to be freed from Israeli jails
Israel will on Friday release 39 Palestinian prisoners, among them 24 women and 15 teenage boys, in the occupied West Bank in exchange for 13 hostages due to be freed from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, a Palestinian official said.
Govt to enable citizens to file FIR against social media firms for IT rule violation
The government will assist citizens in filing FIR against social media platforms for violation of IT rules in case they are aggrieved from objectionable content like deep fakes.
Closely monitoring outbreak of H9N2, clusters of respiratory illness in children in China: Health ministry
The Union health ministry on Friday said it is closely monitoring the outbreak of H9N2 and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China.
Gujarat woman assaults Dalit ex-employee, forces him to hold slipper in mouth for demanding wage
A businesswoman, her brother and four of her employees were booked for allegedly assaulting her former employee, a Dalit youth, for asking his salary for 16 days.
Cong, BJP war of words over Rahul's 'panauti' jibe at PM escalates into poster war
The political slugfest over Rahul Gandhi's 'panauti' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi escalated into a poster war on social media on Friday with the Congress referring to the PM as 'Panauti-e-Azam' and the BJP hitting back, calling the Gandhi family the 'real panauti' of the country.
'Forgive me,' actor Mansoor Ali Khan tells Trisha Krishnan after sexist remark
Actor Mansoor Ali Khan on Friday apologised to actress Trisha Krishnan for his sexist comments against her.
Sebi says won't seek more time for Adani probe
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) told the Supreme Court on Friday it would not seek an extension to complete a probe into billionaire Gautam Adani's group.
BJP’s central leadership is turning towards regional satraps
Following the recent developments in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one gets the feeling that the party's central leadership, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is changing from within and becoming more accommodating of other tall leaders within the party. Is it a sign of the Modi-Shah duo loosening its iron grip over the world's largest party?
Haryana school horror: Principal sexually harassed at least 142 students, probe finds
The students testified before a committee led by a sub-divisional magistrate, which conducted a preliminary inquiry and found the principal, Kartar Singh, guilty based on prima facie evidence.