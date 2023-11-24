JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: 24 women, 15 teenage boys to be freed from Israeli jails; Centre to enable citizens to file FIR against social media firms for IT rule violation

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 24 November 2023, 12:46 IST

Palestinians say 24 women, 15 teenage boys to be freed from Israeli jails

Israel will on Friday release 39 Palestinian prisoners, among them 24 women and 15 teenage boys, in the occupied West Bank in exchange for 13 hostages due to be freed from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, a Palestinian official said. Read more

Govt to enable citizens to file FIR against social media firms for IT rule violation

The government will assist citizens in filing FIR against social media platforms for violation of IT rules in case they are aggrieved from objectionable content like deep fakes. Read more

Closely monitoring outbreak of H9N2, clusters of respiratory illness in children in China: Health ministry

The Union health ministry on Friday said it is closely monitoring the outbreak of H9N2 and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China. Read more

Gujarat woman assaults Dalit ex-employee, forces him to hold slipper in mouth for demanding wage

A businesswoman, her brother and four of her employees were booked for allegedly assaulting her former employee, a Dalit youth, for asking his salary for 16 days. Read more

Cong, BJP war of words over Rahul's 'panauti' jibe at PM escalates into poster war

The political slugfest over Rahul Gandhi's 'panauti' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi escalated into a poster war on social media on Friday with the Congress referring to the PM as 'Panauti-e-Azam' and the BJP hitting back, calling the Gandhi family the 'real panauti' of the country. Read more

'Forgive me,' actor Mansoor Ali Khan tells Trisha Krishnan after sexist remark

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan on Friday apologised to actress Trisha Krishnan for his sexist comments against her. Read more

Sebi says won't seek more time for Adani probe

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) told the Supreme Court on Friday it would not seek an extension to complete a probe into billionaire Gautam Adani's group. Read more

BJP’s central leadership is turning towards regional satraps

Following the recent developments in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one gets the feeling that the party’s central leadership, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is changing from within and becoming more accommodating of other tall leaders within the party. Is it a sign of the Modi-Shah duo loosening its iron grip over the world’s largest party? Read more

Haryana school horror: Principal sexually harassed at least 142 students, probe finds

The students testified before a committee led by a sub-divisional magistrate, which conducted a preliminary inquiry and found the principal, Kartar Singh, guilty based on prima facie evidence. Read more

(Published 24 November 2023, 12:46 IST)

