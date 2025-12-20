<h2>7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh</h2>.<p>Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, the interim government announced on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/7-arrested-over-hindu-mans-lynching-in-bangladesh-3837685">Read more</a></p>.<h2>A look at India's T20 World Cup picks</h2>.<p>As India gear up for the T20 World Cup at home, the selectors have backed a squad built on impact, and versatility.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/a-look-at-indias-t20-world-cup-picks-3837884">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP govt correcting mistakes Congress kept making in northeast for decades: PM Modi</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress for “neglecting” Assam and the northeast during its rule, and asserted that the BJP government was correcting “mistakes” the grand old party kept making in the region for decades.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/bjp-govt-correcting-mistakes-congress-kept-making-in-northeast-for-decades-pm-modi-3837915">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Modi govt 'bulldozed' MGNREGA, we will fight the 'black law': Sonia Gandhi on VB-G RAM G</h2>.<p>Accusing the Modi government of “bulldozing” MGNREGA to bring in ‘VB-G RAM G’ without consensus,” top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday vowed to fight the “black law” with lakhs of party workers, claiming that it has attacked the interests of of crores of farmers, workers and the landless rural poor of the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-govt-bulldozed-mgnrega-we-will-fight-the-black-law-sonia-gandhi-on-vb-g-ram-g-3837852">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka power-sharing debate settled? Here's what DKS, Siddaramaiah say in assembly</h2>.<p>Over the past month, the Karnataka government has been undergoing an internal turmoil as questions abound over power sharing between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-seat-sharing-debate-settled-heres-what-dks-siddaramaiah-had-to-say-in-the-assembly-3837614">Read more</a></p>.<h2>V G Siddhartha: The man behind Café Coffee Day and the business he left behind</h2>.<p>I was a few months into my first print job at a business magazine. Our editorial meeting held every Monday evening would be quite the democratic brainstorming session. A story pitch had to first be convincing enough for almost everyone in the room. Everyone could voice their opinions and question it. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/v-g-siddhartha-the-man-behind-cafe-coffee-day-and-the-business-he-left-behind-3837276">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Demolition drive in Bengaluru's Kogilu village leaves hundreds homeless</h2>.<p>Tension prevailed in Kogilu village near Yelahanka early morning on Saturday after officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), with police protection, demolished more than 400 allegedly illegal houses in Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/demolition-drive-in-bengalurus-kogilu-village-leaves-hundreds-homeless-3837928">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After Sharif Osman Hadi's killing, Bangladesh tightens security as media attacks stoke unrest fears</h2>.<p>Bangladesh tightened security on Saturday, deploying police and paramilitary forces in the capital Dhaka ahead of funeral prayers for a slain youth leader and election candidate whose death has sparked a surge of violence.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/after-sharif-osman-hadis-killing-bangladesh-tightens-security-as-media-attacks-stoke-unrest-fears-3837813">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress high command will call us at 'appropriate time,' will wait: D K Shivakumar</h2>.<p>Amid escalating tensions between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over potential leadership change, Shivakumar said on Saturday that the Congress high command has told the two leaders as to when they will be called to Delhi to discuss the matter.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/congress-high-command-will-call-us-at-appropriate-time-will-wait-d-k-shivakumar-3837762">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Epstein files refer to 'massage techniques', Ayurveda from India</h2>.<p>The newly released Epstein files have references to what they described as "massage techniques" and Ayurveda from India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/epstein-files-refer-to-massage-techniques-ayurveda-from-india-3837911">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED questions Anil Ambani's son for second straight day in money laundering case</h2>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, for the second consecutive day in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/ed-questions-anil-ambanis-son-for-second-straight-day-in-money-laundering-case-3837704">Read more</a></p>