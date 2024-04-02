DH Evening Brief: AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail in excise policy case; SC slams Ramdev over 'misleading' Patanjali ads

File photo of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (L)
Credit: PTI Photo
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the money laundering case, arising out of the Delhi liquor scam case, after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objection to his release.
An illustration showing the Supreme Court of India and Baba Ramdev.
Credit: PTI Photos
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the apology Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev sought to make in a contempt case, arising out of advertisements issued by Patanjali Ayurved on cure of various diseases.
Sample of electoral bond sold by the SBI.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Citing the exemption given under "commercial confidence" clause under RTI, the SBI has refused to disclose its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the sale and redemption of the electoral bonds, a decision that attracted the criticism of transparency activists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc and said this is the first Lok Sabha election in which all the corrupt are rallying together to stop action on corruption.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy case, paced up and down his 14X8 feet cell on his first night in Tihar jail, managing only to sleep for a while, a prison official said.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate Manoj Tiwari address a press conference.
PTI Photo
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday slammed AAP leader Atishi, challenging her to provide details of her allegation that she was approached to join the saffron party or be prepared for legal action.
New Delhi: The signboard of the Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
In a bid to check the spread of misinformation during the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Tuesday launched a 'Myth vs Reality Register' that will be updated regularly to include the latest fake news busted.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Credit: Reuters Photo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed optimism about India's eventual permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying it is inevitable but emphasised the need for heightened efforts in this regard.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Credit: X/@MEAIndia
India rejected China's renaming of about 30 places in its northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, calling the move "senseless" and reaffirming that the border province is an "integral" part of India.
Deepak Sharma
Credit: X/@RevSportz
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday suspended its executive committee member Deepak Sharma until further notice for his alleged physical assault of two women players in Goa, two days after it stopped short of doing the same.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday lamented the killing in an Israeli strike of seven people working for the World Central Kitchen aid group in Gaza, describing the incident as tragic and unintended.
