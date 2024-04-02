JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail in excise policy case; SC slams Ramdev over 'misleading' Patanjali ads

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 13:49 IST

Follow Us

Supreme Court grants bail to AAP's Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

File photo of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (L)

File photo of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (L)

Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the money laundering case, arising out of the Delhi liquor scam case, after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objection to his release.

Read more

Too late now to say sorry: SC slams Ramdev over 'misleading' Patanjali ads

An illustration showing the Supreme Court of India and Baba Ramdev.

An illustration showing the Supreme Court of India and Baba Ramdev.

Credit: PTI Photos

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the apology Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev sought to make in a contempt case, arising out of advertisements issued by Patanjali Ayurved on cure of various diseases.

Read more

SBI refuses to disclose SOP for sale, redemption of electoral bonds in RTI reply

Sample of electoral bond sold by the SBI.

Sample of electoral bond sold by the SBI.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Citing the exemption given under "commercial confidence" clause under RTI, the SBI has refused to disclose its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the sale and redemption of the electoral bonds, a decision that attracted the criticism of transparency activists

Read more

First Lok Sabha poll where corrupt people rallying together to stop action on corruption: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc and said this is the first Lok Sabha election in which all the corrupt are rallying together to stop action on corruption.

Read more

Kejriwal spends restless night in Tihar, his sugar level low, say jail officials

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy case, paced up and down his 14X8 feet cell on his first night in Tihar jail, managing only to sleep for a while, a prison official said.

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/kejriwal-spends-restless-night-in-tihar-his-sugar-level-low-say-jail-officials-2961534

Provide proof or face action: Delhi BJP chief after Atishi claims she was approached by saffron party

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate Manoj Tiwari address a press conference.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate Manoj Tiwari address a press conference. 

PTI Photo

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday slammed AAP leader Atishi, challenging her to provide details of her allegation that she was approached to join the saffron party or be prepared for legal action.

Read more

Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC launches 'Myth vs Reality Register' to combat fake news

New Delhi: The signboard of the Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi.

New Delhi: The signboard of the Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

In a bid to check the spread of misinformation during the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Tuesday launched a 'Myth vs Reality Register' that will be updated regularly to include the latest fake news busted.

Read more

India will get permanent UNSC seat, but it will have to work harder this time: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Credit: Reuters Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed optimism about India's eventual permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying it is inevitable but emphasised the need for heightened efforts in this regard.

Read more

'Senseless...', MEA hits back at China's attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Credit: X/@MEAIndia

India rejected China's renaming of about 30 places in its northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, calling the move "senseless" and reaffirming that the border province is an "integral" part of India.

Read more

After initial reluctance, AIFF suspends Deepak Sharma for allegedly assaulting 2 women footballers in Goa

Deepak Sharma

Deepak Sharma

Credit: X/@RevSportz

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday suspended its executive committee member Deepak Sharma until further notice for his alleged physical assault of two women players in Goa, two days after it stopped short of doing the same.

Read more

Netanyahu laments Israel's 'unintended' killing of aid workers in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Credit: Reuters File Photo 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday lamented the killing in an Israeli strike of seven people working for the World Central Kitchen aid group in Gaza, describing the incident as tragic and unintended.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 April 2024, 13:49 IST)
India NewsWorld newsIndian Politics

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT