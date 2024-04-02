DH Evening Brief: AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail in excise policy case; SC slams Ramdev over 'misleading' Patanjali ads

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy case, paced up and down his 14X8 feet cell on his first night in Tihar jail, managing only to sleep for a while, a prison official said.



