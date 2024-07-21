DH Evening Brief | Amit Shah attacks Sharad Pawar and Uddhav; special status, NEET, Kanwar yatra dominate all-party meet

The Congress on Sunday sought the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's position for the opposition in the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament session, and raised the issue of paper leaks, including of the prestigious NEET, sources said.
As he launched BJP’s preparations for the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Sharad Pawar as “corruption ka sargana” and Uddhav Thackeray as “leader of Aurangzeb fan club”.
The government will deploy a multi-member joint outbreak response team to support Kerala in investigating a Nipah virus case detected in its Mallapuram district, identifying epidemiological linkages and providing technical assistance.
The Haryana government on Sunday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh for 24 hours, for the Braj Mandal Yatra. The internet shutdown will begin from 6 pm on Sunday.
India had a prime meridian of its own much ahead of the Greenwich meridian and it was called "madhya rekha", which passed through the city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, according to a new Class-6 NCERT textbook for social science.
Responding to the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday suggested that she would keep the doors of her state open for people in distress from the neighbouring country and offer them shelter.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a public interest litigation seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is likely to hear the PILs filed by NGOs Common Cause and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL).
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Union education ministry to cancel the UGC-NET test following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised. The ministry on June 19 had ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.
Bangladesh's Supreme Court on Sunday scrapped most of the quotas on government jobs that have sparked student-led protests in which at least 114 people have been killed in the South Asian country, local media reported.
A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Sunday, challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's order mandating shop owners to divulge their names and details in front of shops along the Kanwar Yatra route, reported Bar and Bench.
The Congress on Sunday slammed JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy for not being present at a meeting on the Cauvery water dispute, alleging that the former chief minister did not care about Kannadigas
US software giant Microsoft has deployed hundreds of engineers and experts with its customers to restore their services after an outage caused by its cyber security partner CrowdStrike, the company said in a blog.
