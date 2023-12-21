JOIN US
india

DH Evening Brief: At least 3 injured in terrorist attack on Army truck in J&K; Sakshi Malik retires after Sanjay Singh elected WFI chief

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 13:31 IST

At least 3 injured in terrorist attack on Army truck in J&K

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

An Indian Army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in the Surankote area of border district Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, leaving at least three jawans injured. Read more

Sakshi Malik retires, Vinesh Phogat warns of more exploitation in wake of WFI polls

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday announced her retirement from the sport, protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, here. Read more

Bill to regulate appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, other Election Commissioners passed in Lok Sabha

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed ‘The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023'. Read more

Pannun assassination plot: India gets consular access to accused Nikhil Gupta

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

India received consular access on at least three occasions to Nikhil Gupta, who is detained in a Czech prison following charges by the US relating to a foiled assassination attempt on a Sikh extremist. Read more

MPs’ Suspension | Was Opposition played by BJP?

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The 143 suspended MPs could hardly have expected their protest to lead to their suspension for the remainder of the parliamentary session. Read more

Parliament nod to bill to simplify newspaper registration process

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to replace a British-era law governing publishing industry and simplify the process of registration of periodicals. Read more

Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan loyalist, elected WFI chief

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Sanjay Singh on Thursday became the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with his panel comfortably winning most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body. Read more

CWC meeting: Congress top brass discusses plans for 2024 LS polls

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Top Congress leaders met here on Thursday to discuss the party's plans on seat-sharing with I.N.D.I.A bloc partners and strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as well as assess the reasons for its defeat in assembly elections in three states. Read more

Modi government ropes in CISF for Parliament security after breach

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The CISF is poised to assume responsibility for the security of the Parliament building from the Delhi Police following a survey of the complex by its experts, officials said on Thursday. Read more

'Save Palestine – Israel Dog': Hacked Kuvempu University website reads

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Kuvempu University's official website was reportedly hacked by the Kalimalang BlackHat Team on Wednesday night, with the message, "Save Palestine – Israel Dog." Read more

(Published 21 December 2023, 13:31 IST)
