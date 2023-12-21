DH Evening Brief: At least 3 injured in terrorist attack on Army truck in J&K; Sakshi Malik retires after Sanjay Singh elected WFI chief

At least 3 injured in terrorist attack on Army truck in J&K
An Indian Army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in the Surankote area of border district Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, leaving at least three jawans injured. Read more
Sakshi Malik retires, Vinesh Phogat warns of more exploitation in wake of WFI polls
Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday announced her retirement from the sport, protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, here. Read more
Bill to regulate appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, other Election Commissioners passed in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha on Thursday passed ‘The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023'. Read more
Pannun assassination plot: India gets consular access to accused Nikhil Gupta
India received consular access on at least three occasions to Nikhil Gupta, who is detained in a Czech prison following charges by the US relating to a foiled assassination attempt on a Sikh extremist. Read more
MPs’ Suspension | Was Opposition played by BJP?
The 143 suspended MPs could hardly have expected their protest to lead to their suspension for the remainder of the parliamentary session. Read more
Parliament nod to bill to simplify newspaper registration process
Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to replace a British-era law governing publishing industry and simplify the process of registration of periodicals. Read more
Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan loyalist, elected WFI chief
Sanjay Singh on Thursday became the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with his panel comfortably winning most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body. Read more
CWC meeting: Congress top brass discusses plans for 2024 LS polls
Top Congress leaders met here on Thursday to discuss the party's plans on seat-sharing with I.N.D.I.A bloc partners and strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as well as assess the reasons for its defeat in assembly elections in three states. Read more
Modi government ropes in CISF for Parliament security after breach
The CISF is poised to assume responsibility for the security of the Parliament building from the Delhi Police following a survey of the complex by its experts, officials said on Thursday. Read more
'Save Palestine – Israel Dog': Hacked Kuvempu University website reads
Kuvempu University's official website was reportedly hacked by the Kalimalang BlackHat Team on Wednesday night, with the message, "Save Palestine – Israel Dog." Read more