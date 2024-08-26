Home
DH Evening Brief: BJP reprimands Kangana for comments on farmers protest; Ladakh to get five new districts

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 12:39 IST

Kangana not authorised to make statements on party’s policy: BJP after her remarks on farmers protest

The BJP on Monday expressed disagreement with its MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks on the farmers' protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future. Read more

Union territory of Ladakh to get five new districts

The Narendra Modi government on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in the union territory of Ladakh, in what the Prime Minister described as a step towards better governance and prosperity. Read more

VIP treatment to Darshan: 9 prison officials suspended, 3 FIRs filed

Nine officials, including the Chief Superintendent of Prisons, from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison were suspended after a photograph of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in judicial custody for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, smoking and chilling inside the jail premises went viral. Read more

Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine: Kyiv

Russia launched more than 100 missiles and around 100 attack drones at Ukraine during the morning rush hour on Monday, killing at least five people and striking energy facilities nationwide, officials said. Read more

Maharashtra: 35-foot statue of Shivaji Maharaj unveiled by PM Modi last year collapses

A statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday, an official said. Read more

Sebi issues notice to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma over IPO breaches: Report

Sebi has issued show-cause notices to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and other board members who held roles during the firm's November 2021 IPO over alleged misrepresentation of facts, Moneycontrol reported on Monday. Read more

CBI names RG Kar Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in corruption FIR for non-bailable offences

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the FIR the agency has filed in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the institution during his tenure. Read more

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson passes away at 76

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has passed away at the age of 76. Read more

Chinese woman forced to shut shop as she wore 'revealing' clothes to work: Report

A woman in China was forced to close her business as she wore 'inappropriate' clothes while working. Read more

Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with great zeal across country; see pics

Thousands of devotees celebrated Lord Krishna's birth with great enthusiasm. See pics

