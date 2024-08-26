DH Evening Brief: BJP reprimands Kangana for comments on farmers protest; Ladakh to get five new districts

The BJP on Monday expressed disagreement with its MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks on the farmers' protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future. Read more
The Narendra Modi government on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in the union territory of Ladakh, in what the Prime Minister described as a step towards better governance and prosperity. Read more
Nine officials, including the Chief Superintendent of Prisons, from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison were suspended after a photograph of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in judicial custody for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, smoking and chilling inside the jail premises went viral. Read more
Russia launched more than 100 missiles and around 100 attack drones at Ukraine during the morning rush hour on Monday, killing at least five people and striking energy facilities nationwide, officials said. Read more
A statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday, an official said. Read more
Sebi has issued show-cause notices to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and other board members who held roles during the firm's November 2021 IPO over alleged misrepresentation of facts, Moneycontrol reported on Monday. Read more
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the FIR the agency has filed in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the institution during his tenure. Read more
A woman in China was forced to close her business as she wore 'inappropriate' clothes while working. Read more