DH Evening Brief: BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party activities'; NIA arrests 15 ISIS operatives in Maharashtra, Karnataka

BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party activities'
BSP MP Danish Ali was on Saturday suspended from the party for "anti-party activities", especially for making statements "against the ideals and policies" of the Mayawati-led party. Read more
NIA arrests ISIS module leader among 15 operatives in Maharashtra, Karnataka
In a massive crackdown on the ISIS terrorist organisation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested its 15 operatives during multiple raids across Maharashtra and Karnataka, an official said. Read more
Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 cr seizur
The seizure of 'unaccounted' cash after Income Tax department raids against an Odisha-based distillery group and its linked entities is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the 'highest-ever' black money haul by any agency in a single operation. Read more
PM Modi emerges as most popular global leader again: Survey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked as the world's most popular leader with an approval rating of 76 per cent, according to a survey conducted by US-based consultancy firm Morning Consult. Read more
Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said she did not approve any answer to a question in the Lok Sabha on declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation, prompting the opposition to call for a probe. Read more
Palestinian Authority president says US veto makes it complicit in Israeli 'war crimes'
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States' veto of a UN Security Council resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza made it complicit in what he described as war crimes against Palestinians. Read more
BJP boycotts Telangana oath-taking event over AIMIM leader's appointment as Pro-tem Speaker
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the first to take oath, followed by deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Read more
Pakistan admits some political dissidents had links with terrorist entities inside country
Pakistan has acknowledged that some of the political dissidents, who have sought asylum in the United Kingdom and other countries, had links with terrorist entities inside the country. Read more
Will Mahua Moitra’s expulsion unite I.N.D.I.A?
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, arguably the most effective woman MP in the 17th Lok Sabha, was expelled from the House on December 8. A Parliamentary Ethics Committee that took the decision (which was split 6-4 among its 10 members) found her guilty of sharing her Lok Sabha log-in credentials, and allegedly accepting gifts for asking questions in Parliament. Read more
Bengaluru woman sues Flipkart for wrongly charging her for shampoo bottle, wins Rs 20K compensation
A Bengaluru woman who sued e-commerce giant Flipkart for wrongly charging her extra money for a bottle of shampoo, has won the case after four years. Read more